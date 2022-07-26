scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 26, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

Commodity prices today news update: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 8:08:21 pm
Commodity prices today: A vegetable vendor in India. (Image: Pixabay)

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Monday, July 26, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other pulses sold in the city, moong dal was available for Rs 100 per kg, while masoor dal costs Rs 92. Tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 107 per kg, while gram dal the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 70, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 33, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 27 and Rs 28, respectively, in Delhi.

Read |IMF cuts global growth forecasts, warns high inflation threatens recession

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 27 28 33 70 107 115 100 92
Mumbai 37 21 30 78 116 119 120 102
Kolkata 28 29 38 75 111 105 104 102
Guwahati 29 30 45 64 93 80 90 88
Chennai 37 27 15 71 105 112 102 93

