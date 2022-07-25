Commodity prices today, July 25, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Monday, July 25, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other pulses available in the city, masoor dal was priced at Rs 92 per kg, while tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 107. Moong dal was sold at Rs 100 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 70, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 33 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 28 and Rs 30, respectively, in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal Delhi 28 30 33 70 107 115 100 92 Mumbai 36 23 28 78 116 119 120 102 Kolkata 28 29 38 75 111 105 104 102 Guwahati 29 30 50 64 90 80 90 88 Chennai 37 27 13 71 105 112 102 93

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)