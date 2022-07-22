Commodity prices today, July 22: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

Updated: July 22, 2022 6:11:47 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Friday, July 22, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.
Among the other pulses sold in the city, moong dal was priced at Rs 100 per kg, while tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 107. Masoor dal was sold at Rs 92 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 70, the data showed.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 37 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 28 and Rs 30, respectively, in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|28
|30
|37
|70
|107
|115
|100
|92
|Mumbai
|37
|21
|28
|78
|116
|118
|120
|102
|Kolkata
|30
|29
|42
|74
|108
|101
|104
|102
|Guwahati
|29
|30
|50
|63
|90
|80
|90
|88
|Chennai
|32
|25
|16
|71
|105
|112
|102
|93
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
