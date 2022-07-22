scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 22: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

Commodity prices today news update: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 6:11:47 pm
Commodity Prices Today: variety of vegetables on display. (Image: Pixabay)

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Friday, July 22, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other pulses sold in the city, moong dal was priced at Rs 100 per kg, while tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 107. Masoor dal was sold at Rs 92 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 70, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 37 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 28 and Rs 30, respectively, in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 28 30 37 70 107 115 100 92
Mumbai 37 21 28 78 116 118 120 102
Kolkata 30 29 42 74 108 101 104 102
Guwahati 29 30 50 63 90 80 90 88
Chennai 32 25 16 71 105 112 102 93

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)

