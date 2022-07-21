Commodity prices today, July 21: Key vegetables and pulses prices in major cities

July 21, 2022 6:18:15 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Thursday, July 21, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.
Among the other major pulses sold in the city, masoor dal was available for Rs 92 and moong dal was sold at Rs 100. Tur/arhar dal was priced at Rs 107/kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour), was available for Rs 70 per kg. Gram dal had yesterday seen a price drop of Rs 1 per kg, bringing its cost down to 69 per kg, however, it is currently retailing at Rs 70 per kg again, the data showed.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 38 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 28 and Rs 30, respectively, in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|28
|30
|38
|70
|107
|115
|100
|92
|Mumbai
|38
|22
|29
|78
|117
|119
|121
|102
|Kolkata
|30
|29
|42
|74
|108
|101
|104
|102
|Guwahati
|29
|30
|50
|63
|90
|80
|90
|88
|Chennai
|32
|25
|16
|71
|105
|112
|102
|93
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
