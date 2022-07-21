Commodity prices today, July 21: Key vegetables and pulses prices in major cities

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Thursday, July 21, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other major pulses sold in the city, masoor dal was available for Rs 92 and moong dal was sold at Rs 100. Tur/arhar dal was priced at Rs 107/kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour), was available for Rs 70 per kg. Gram dal had yesterday seen a price drop of Rs 1 per kg, bringing its cost down to 69 per kg, however, it is currently retailing at Rs 70 per kg again, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 38 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 28 and Rs 30, respectively, in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal Delhi 28 30 38 70 107 115 100 92 Mumbai 38 22 29 78 117 119 121 102 Kolkata 30 29 42 74 108 101 104 102 Guwahati 29 30 50 63 90 80 90 88 Chennai 32 25 16 71 105 112 102 93

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)