Commodity prices today, July 18, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

July 18, 2022 5:57:30 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Monday, July 18, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.
Among the other major pulses sold in the city, moong dal is priced at Rs 100 per kg, while masoor dal costs Rs 92. Gram dal, which is the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour), is available at Rs 70 per kg, while tur/arhar dal costs Rs 100, the data showed.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was selling at Rs 40 per kg, while potato and onion were retailing at Rs 27 and Rs 30, respectively in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|27
|30
|40
|70
|100
|115
|100
|92
|Mumbai
|38
|24
|32
|79
|116
|120
|120
|102
|Kolkata
|30
|29
|41
|74
|108
|101
|104
|102
|Guwahati
|29
|30
|60
|63
|91
|80
|91
|88
|Chennai
|36
|27
|17
|67
|97
|102
|96
|92
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
