Commodity prices today, July 18, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Monday, July 18, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other major pulses sold in the city, moong dal is priced at Rs 100 per kg, while masoor dal costs Rs 92. Gram dal, which is the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour), is available at Rs 70 per kg, while tur/arhar dal costs Rs 100, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was selling at Rs 40 per kg, while potato and onion were retailing at Rs 27 and Rs 30, respectively in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal Delhi 27 30 40 70 100 115 100 92 Mumbai 38 24 32 79 116 120 120 102 Kolkata 30 29 41 74 108 101 104 102 Guwahati 29 30 60 63 91 80 91 88 Chennai 36 27 17 67 97 102 96 92

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)