Commodity prices today, July 14, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

July 14, 2022 6:54:58 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: The price of masoor dal in the national capital saw a hike of Rs 1 per kg on Thursday, while the prices of all other pulses remained stagnant. Masoor was retailing at Rs 93 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.
Among the major pulses sold in the city, moong dal is selling at Rs 100 per kg, while urad dal is retailing at Rs 115 per kg, establishing itself as the most expensive pulse in Delhi.
Among other pulses, tur/arhar dal is available for Rs 100 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan), is priced at Rs 70 per kg.
Among the key vegetables being sold in Delhi, prices of potato rose by Rs 1 to Rs 27 per kg, while tomatoes fell Rs 1 per kg to Rs 37 per kg. Onion prices however remained the same at Rs 28 per kg.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|27
|28
|37
|70
|100
|115
|100
|93
|Mumbai
|35
|25
|39
|79
|116
|120
|121
|102
|Kolkata
|30
|29
|52
|72
|105
|100
|100
|101
|Guwahati
|29
|30
|60
|63
|91
|80
|91
|88
|Chennai
|36
|27
|17
|69
|97
|97
|94
|89
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
