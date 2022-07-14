Commodity prices today, July 14, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Vegetables and pulses price today: The price of masoor dal in the national capital saw a hike of Rs 1 per kg on Thursday, while the prices of all other pulses remained stagnant. Masoor was retailing at Rs 93 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.

Among the major pulses sold in the city, moong dal is selling at Rs 100 per kg, while urad dal is retailing at Rs 115 per kg, establishing itself as the most expensive pulse in Delhi.

Among other pulses, tur/arhar dal is available for Rs 100 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan), is priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Among the key vegetables being sold in Delhi, prices of potato rose by Rs 1 to Rs 27 per kg, while tomatoes fell Rs 1 per kg to Rs 37 per kg. Onion prices however remained the same at Rs 28 per kg.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal Delhi 27 28 37 70 100 115 100 93 Mumbai 35 25 39 79 116 120 121 102 Kolkata 30 29 52 72 105 100 100 101 Guwahati 29 30 60 63 91 80 91 88 Chennai 36 27 17 69 97 97 94 89

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)