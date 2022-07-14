scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 14, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Commodity prices today news update: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 6:54:58 pm
Commodity prices today: (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vegetables and pulses price today: The price of masoor dal in the national capital saw a hike of Rs 1 per kg on Thursday, while the prices of all other pulses remained stagnant. Masoor was retailing at Rs 93 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.

Among the major pulses sold in the city, moong dal is selling at Rs 100 per kg, while urad dal is retailing at Rs 115 per kg, establishing itself as the most expensive pulse in Delhi.

Among other pulses, tur/arhar dal is available for Rs 100 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan), is priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Among the key vegetables being sold in Delhi, prices of potato rose by Rs 1 to Rs 27 per kg, while tomatoes fell Rs 1 per kg to Rs 37 per kg. Onion prices however remained the same at Rs 28 per kg.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Read |WPI Inflation India, June 2022: India’s wholesale inflation eases to 15.18% in June, govt data shows

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 27 28 37 70 100 115 100 93
Mumbai 35 25 39 79 116 120 121 102
Kolkata 30 29 52 72 105 100 100 101
Guwahati 29 30 60 63 91 80 91 88
Chennai 36 27 17 69 97 97 94 89

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement