Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 13, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in top cities

Commodity prices today news update: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 5:42:17 pm
Commodity prices today: (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vegetables and pulses price today: The price of moong dal in the national capital experienced a hike of Rs 2 per kg on Wednesday, while the prices of all other major pulses remained unchanged. It was retailing at Rs 100 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.

Among the major pulses sold in the city, masoor dal is priced at Rs 92 per kg, while urad dal retails at Rs 115 per kg, establishing itself as the most expensive pulse in the nation’s capital.

Among other pulses, tur/arhar dal costs Rs 100 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan), is priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Among the key vegetables, potato saw a price hike of Rs 1 per kg in the national capital. It is currently retailing at Rs 26 per kg, while tomato and onion are prices at Rs 38 and Rs 28, respectively in Delhi.

Read |Global food prices decline for third straight month

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 26 28 38 70 100 115 100 92
Mumbai 36 26 37 79 117 120 122 102
Kolkata 30 27 53 72 105 100 100 101
Guwahati 28 28 60 63 91 80 91 88
Chennai 34 27 17 69 97 97 94 89

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)

