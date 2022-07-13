Commodity prices today, July 13, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in top cities

July 13, 2022 5:42:17 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: The price of moong dal in the national capital experienced a hike of Rs 2 per kg on Wednesday, while the prices of all other major pulses remained unchanged. It was retailing at Rs 100 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.
Among the major pulses sold in the city, masoor dal is priced at Rs 92 per kg, while urad dal retails at Rs 115 per kg, establishing itself as the most expensive pulse in the nation’s capital.
Among other pulses, tur/arhar dal costs Rs 100 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan), is priced at Rs 70 per kg.
Among the key vegetables, potato saw a price hike of Rs 1 per kg in the national capital. It is currently retailing at Rs 26 per kg, while tomato and onion are prices at Rs 38 and Rs 28, respectively in Delhi.
Subscriber Only Stories
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|26
|28
|38
|70
|100
|115
|100
|92
|Mumbai
|36
|26
|37
|79
|117
|120
|122
|102
|Kolkata
|30
|27
|53
|72
|105
|100
|100
|101
|Guwahati
|28
|28
|60
|63
|91
|80
|91
|88
|Chennai
|34
|27
|17
|69
|97
|97
|94
|89
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-