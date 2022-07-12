Commodity prices today, July 12, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal remained the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Tuesday as the prices of all major pulses remained stagnant. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.

Among the key pulses sold in the city, masoor dal is priced at Rs 92 per kg, while tur/arhar dal costs Rs 100 per kg.

Among other pulses, moong dal stands available for Rs 98 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan), is priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was sold at Rs 38 per kg, while onion and potato were retailing at Rs 28 and Rs 25 respectively in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal Delhi 25 28 38 70 100 115 98 92 Mumbai 36 25 38 79 116 120 121 102 Kolkata 30 27 53 72 105 99 100 101 Guwahati 28 28 60 63 91 80 91 88 Chennai 34 27 19 69 97 97 94 89

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)