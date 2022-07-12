Commodity prices today, July 12, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

July 12, 2022 6:59:24 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal remained the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Tuesday as the prices of all major pulses remained stagnant. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per the data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.
Among the key pulses sold in the city, masoor dal is priced at Rs 92 per kg, while tur/arhar dal costs Rs 100 per kg.
Among other pulses, moong dal stands available for Rs 98 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan), is priced at Rs 70 per kg.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was sold at Rs 38 per kg, while onion and potato were retailing at Rs 28 and Rs 25 respectively in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|25
|28
|38
|70
|100
|115
|98
|92
|Mumbai
|36
|25
|38
|79
|116
|120
|121
|102
|Kolkata
|30
|27
|53
|72
|105
|99
|100
|101
|Guwahati
|28
|28
|60
|63
|91
|80
|91
|88
|Chennai
|34
|27
|19
|69
|97
|97
|94
|89
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
