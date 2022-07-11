Commodity prices today, July 11, 2022: Here are the prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Updated: July 11, 2022 6:19:27 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal remained the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Monday, despite a fall of Rs 2 per kg in its price. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, according to data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website. Among the key pulses sold in the city, tur/arhar dal is priced at Rs 100 per kg, while masoor dal costs Rs 92 per kg.
Among other pulses, moong dal is retailing at Rs 98 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan) is priced at Rs 70 per kg, the data showed.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was sold at Rs 38 per kg, while potato and onion were available for Rs 25 and Rs 28, respectively in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|25
|28
|38
|70
|100
|115
|98
|92
|Mumbai
|35
|26
|41
|79
|116
|121
|121
|103
|Kolkata
|30
|27
|53
|72
|105
|99
|100
|101
|Guwahati
|28
|28
|60
|63
|91
|80
|91
|88
|Chennai
|37
|27
|19
|69
|96
|97
|92
|89
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
