Monday, July 11, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 11, 2022: Here are the prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Commodity prices today news update: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2022 6:19:27 pm
Commodity prices today (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal remained the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Monday, despite a fall of Rs 2 per kg in its price. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, according to data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website. Among the key pulses sold in the city, tur/arhar dal is priced at Rs 100 per kg, while masoor dal costs Rs 92 per kg.

Among other pulses, moong dal is retailing at Rs 98 per kg, while gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan) is priced at Rs 70 per kg, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was sold at Rs 38 per kg, while potato and onion were available for Rs 25 and Rs 28, respectively in Delhi.

Explained |Global edible oil prices crash; will other food commodities follow?

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 25 28 38 70 100 115 98 92
Mumbai 35 26 41 79 116 121 121 103
Kolkata 30 27 53 72 105 99 100 101
Guwahati 28 28 60 63 91 80 91 88
Chennai 37 27 19 69 96 97 92 89

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)

