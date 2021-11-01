scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
LPG price for commercial cylinders hiked by Rs 266

LPG cylinder price today: The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 1,734 earlier.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 12:00:43 pm
No increase in domestic LPG cylinders. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in commercial cylinders has been raised by Rs 266 per cylinder by India’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Following the hike, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 1,734 earlier, the report said adding that there’s no increase in domestic LPG cylinders.

The price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi currently costs Rs 899.50, according to the information available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

In India, the OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to every household each year with the help of a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Separately, prices of key auto fuels too hit fresh all-time highs on Monday as both petrol and diesel prices were increased by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

