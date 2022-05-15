scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi NCR

With this, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

By: Express Web Desk |
May 15, 2022 9:32:53 am
IGL CNG station near CGO complex in Lodhi Road, (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the CNG prices in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram by Rs 2 per kilogram with effect from Sunday at 6 am.

With this, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram, ANI reported.

The CNG gas prices have also been increased in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is sold at Rs 84.07 per kg; Rs 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; Rs 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and Rs 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

CNG prices across Delhi have been on a rise since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to climb.

Best of Express Premium

Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...Premium
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...
The hand of the RajapaksasPremium
The hand of the Rajapaksas
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...Premium
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement