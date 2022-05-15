CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi NCR

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the CNG prices in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram by Rs 2 per kilogram with effect from Sunday at 6 am.

With this, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram, ANI reported.

The CNG gas prices have also been increased in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is sold at Rs 84.07 per kg; Rs 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; Rs 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and Rs 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

CNG prices across Delhi have been on a rise since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to climb.