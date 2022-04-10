City gas licences: 21 bids received for 5 areas

Seven companies have submitted 21 bids for licence to retail supply of CNG for automobiles and piped cooking gas for households in five areas in states including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said.

As part of the 11A city gas distribution (CGD) bid round, the oil regulator had offered five geographical areas (GAs) spread over 27 districts in five states.

Bids for the five GAs were received on April 6, PNGRB said in a statement. However, it did not name the bidders. “21 bids have been received from 7 bidders with no single bid in any GA.”

A sixth GA of Yanam in Puducherry has been added to the bid round and bids for this area are due on May 10, it added.

In Uttar Pradesh, the five GAs of Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Siddharth Nagar and Maharajganj districts have been rolled into one GA for the 11A bid round.

Banka in Bihar, and Dumka, Godda and Sahibganj districts of Jharkhand have been combined into another GA. In West Bengal, Birbhum, Murishdabad, Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur districts form third of the five GAs.

From Chhattisgarh, Koriya, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts have been clubbed into one GA, while Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Dantewada districts form part of the final GA. “Upon finalization of bids under this bidding round, approximately 88 per cent of the country’s area would be authorized for development of CGD Network to provide access to natural gas to ap-proximately 98 per cent of the country’s population,” the PNGRB said. WITH PTI