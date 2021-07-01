Cash crunch amid pandemic, people turn to gold loans

Since March 2020 when Covid-19 hit the country, gold loan outstanding has shot up by 86.4 per cent, or Rs 33,308 crore by May 2021, RBI data says.

Cash crunch and unforeseen expenses due to lockdown and Covid pandemic seem to have prompted people to go for gold loans with the segment recording the highest credit growth of 33.8 per cent among all sectors during the 12 months ended May 2021.

Gold loan outstanding with banks rose by Rs 15,686 crore to Rs 62,101 crore as of May 2021 from Rs 46,415 crore in May 2020, according to the latest RBI data. Since March 2020 when Covid-19 hit the country, gold loan outstanding has shot up by 86.4 per cent, or Rs 33,308 crore by May 2021, RBI data says.

“This is purely the exposure of banks in gold loans. If you include the loans extended by gold loan companies like Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, the outstanding will be much higher. Gold loan segment has emerged as major growth area for banks as it’s easier to get,” said an official of a nationalised bank. Public sector banks which were not very keen on gold loans earlier have found this a major growth area. On the other hand, even as gold loans rose sharply, non-food bank credit growth remained sluggish at 5.9 per cent in May 2021 as compared to 6.1 per cent in May 2020.