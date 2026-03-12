Aim for all-year exports: Minister | ‘Textiles should scale up to gain from FTAs’

India’s textile sector should aim to scale up to achieve $200 billion of exports from the improved market access of $465 billion from free trade agreements (FTAs) with other countries, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Wednesday. Urging industry to specialise and diversify, he said they should aspire to produce and export fibre and garments for 8 months instead of just 4 months cycle at present to create a 12-month textiles export cycle. “We should find a place in (textiles) exports for 8 months, not just 4 months… we should look to capture at least $200 billion from the $465 billion market access provided by the FTAs,” he said at the launch of Bharat Tex 2026, which will be held July 14 onwards at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao said in the coming months, there will be roadshows across countries and domestically to invite buyers to source from India. “It’s the time for buckling up…and it’s the time to demonstrate our best products. It’s time to diversify into the markets, diversify into new products and demonstrate the best of Bharat textiles,” she said.

Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles said Bharat Tex aims to integrate different elements of the value chain, adding that the coming edition will focus on three verticals of large global-sized exhibition; global policy dialogue with 50 core sessions along with additional 100 sessions; and B2B interactions with buyers from across the world. “We will discuss policy issues such as India being a stable partner in a globalising world and we will also discuss issues which are related to the shop floor. For example, how can AI help MSMEs in improving productivity,” Kansal said.