After selling 3.5 mn smartphones, Intex eyes top 3 spot

Intex Technologies, a less talked about brand in the Indian smartphone market, has been growing silently and is eyeing a strong position in the top three brands in India.

The company claims to have sold 3.5 million smartphones (within April-December, 2014 period) and is confident it will leave other local competitors behind.

“Overall, 2014 was good for us. We have exceeded our targets and expect to close our financial year, which ends in March 2015, with a turnover of Rs 4,000 crore. Last financial year, our turnover was Rs 2,000 crore, thus, we are aiming to achieve 100 per cent growth,” said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, Business Head-Mobile, Intex Technologies in an exclusive interaction with IndianExpress.com.

In the smartphone market, it was the stellar performance of Aqua series of smartphones that helped Intex Technologies grow significantly. “While the sale of feature phones got saturated, our Aqua series of smartphones gave us a boost, which was followed by the launch of the Aqua Star series,” said Kalirona.

“By December 2014, we sold around 3.5 million smartphones. We also sold around a million feature phones per month. We expect our mobile business turnover to touch Rs 2,800 crore by March 2015 and grab around 6 to 7 per cent of the mobile market share.”

The mobile business, which includes smartphones and feature phones, has already achieved a turnover of Rs 1,900 crore. The company claims to have sold 5.25 lakh smartphones per month, on an average, in the festive months of October, November and December 2014.

Intex has a strong market presence in North India followed by West and East. “Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan are our strongholds,” adds Karilona.

After marking seven years in the mobile market, Intex Technologies has a very clear strategy and looks to have a good understanding of the mobile market. While other players might believe in creating a hype in the market, Intex shuns that and believes in traditional marketing and actual sales figures.

The brand struggled initially and barely made it among the top 10 mobile businesses sometime back but the sudden growth indicates Intex is on the right track.

