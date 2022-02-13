42 mines auctioned till date for commercial mining: Coal Ministry

A total of 42 coal blocks have been auctioned till date for commercial mining, the Coal Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Of the said blocks, 10 coal mines were auctioned the past week under the third tranche, it added.

“Under the commercial coal mining auction process, a total of 42 coal mines, including… mines auctioned in tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC (peak rate capacity) of 86.404 million tonnes per annum (MTPA),” the statement said.

The ministry said that the 10 blocks sold last week are projected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 2,858.20 crore, adding that the “annual revenue projected (is) based on the PRC (peak rate capacity) of mine.”

On the first day of the auction, five blocks were sold, with Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd emerging as the highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

While Mahanadi Mines and Minerals was the highest bidder for a coal block in Odisha, Yazdani Steel and Power was the highest bidder for another mine in the eastern state, the Ministry had said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assam Mineral Development Corp Ltd was the highest bidder for a mine in Assam.

On the second and the third days of auction, Jindal Steel and Power bagged Utkal-C coal mine in Odisha while Hindalco Industries made the highest bid for Meenakshi mine in the eastern state.

BS Ispat Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for Majra mine in Maharashtra, and Assam Mineral Development Corporation bagged Garampani coal block in Assam.

Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd bagged Namchik Namphuk mine in Arunachal Pradesh. WITH PTI

