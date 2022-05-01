2nd phase of gold hallmarking from June 1

The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and gold artefacts will come into force from June 1, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover additional three caratages of gold jewellery/artefacts viz. 20, 23 and 24 carats… and 32 new districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime wherein an AHC has been set up post implementation of the first phase of the order.”

AHC stands for Assaying and Hallmarking Centres where a consumer can get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested.

“The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report, which will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery. Four gold articles can be tested for Rs 200 and Rs 45 per article thereafter,” the Ministry added.