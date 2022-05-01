scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

2nd phase of gold hallmarking from June 1

AHC stands for Assaying and Hallmarking Centres where a consumer can get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 4:43:39 am
gold jewellery, gold jewellery hallmarks, Consumer Affairs Ministry, Public Distribution, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current Affairs"The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report, which will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery. Four gold articles can be tested for Rs 200 and Rs 45 per article thereafter," the Ministry added.

The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and gold artefacts will come into force from June 1, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover additional three caratages of gold jewellery/artefacts viz. 20, 23 and 24 carats… and 32 new districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime wherein an AHC has been set up post implementation of the first phase of the order.”

AHC stands for Assaying and Hallmarking Centres where a consumer can get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report, which will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery. Four gold articles can be tested for Rs 200 and Rs 45 per article thereafter,” the Ministry added.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Why you don’t need ripped muscles and a long run-up to b...Premium
Explained: Why you don’t need ripped muscles and a long run-up to b...
Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil SenaPremium
Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil Sena
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News