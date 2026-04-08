12 million barrels of Venezuelan oil may reach India this month

India depends on imports to meet over 88% of its requirement, and processes over 5 million barrels a day of crude. Reuters

India is likely to take delivery of around 10-12 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil this month, the highest in over six years, according to data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler. It comes as the raging war in West Asia has affected global oil and gas flows.

This month will also be the first since May of last year to see Venezuelan crude oil being delivered at Indian ports, the data shows. These barrels, although just a fraction of the country’s crude oil imports, are expected to provide some relief and strengthen its crude diversification strategy.

India depends on imports to meet over 88% of its requirement, and processes over 5 million barrels a day of crude.