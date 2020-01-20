ComMin looks to curb imports of liquor, cigarettes

Currently, only purchases above two litres of alcohol by a customer attract the usual basic customs duty (BCD) of 100-150 per cent, depending on the variety. Currently, only purchases above two litres of alcohol by a customer attract the usual basic customs duty (BCD) of 100-150 per cent, depending on the variety.

Soon, travellers may get to lay their hands on only one litre of liquor, instead of two, and no cigarettes at duty-free shops at airports if the Commerce Ministry has its way. It has also suggested to the Finance Ministry that customs duties on as many as 300 products, ranging from footwear, furniture and TV parts to chemicals and toys, be raised in the upcoming Budget, as part of a broader crackdown on what it considers “non-essential” imports, official sources said.

Nevertheless, the Finance Ministry may raise the duties on just a limited number of items, as it has made it clear that any such hike will be effected only after the concurrence of the administrative ministries overseeing these products, said one of the sources. As for the purchase of liquor and cigarette at the duty-free outlets, the Commerce Ministry feels this needs to be discouraged, as it only adds to “non-essential” imports.

Currently, only purchases above two litres of alcohol by a customer attract the usual basic customs duty (BCD) of 100-150 per cent, depending on the variety. Similarly, one can buy up to 100 cigarettes/25 cigars or 125 gms of tobacco products at zero duty beyond which a BCD of 100 per cent will kick in, according to a senior government official.

However, if the proposed curbs are finally implemented, they would hit the revenue of these outlets just when airport retail was supposed to take off in a big way in India, as liquor is the most sought-after item at duty-free shops. —FE

