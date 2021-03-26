Commercial use auction: Govt offers 67 coal blocks in 2nd tranche

THE CENTRAL government on Thursday launched the second tranche of coal block auctions for commercial use, offering 67 mines including 7 coking ones, in the largest such auction since the start of the auction regime. The announcement marks the beginning of rolling auctions of coal mines, under which any unsold mine will continuously be available for auction.

This is the highest number of mines on offer in a single tranche of coal block auctions, after the commencement of the auction regime since 2014.

“There are huge opportunities that the Indian coal sector is offering. Therefore, I invite investors to come and be a part of vastly untapped coal reserves in the country. Grow your businesses and take India along on the growth course,” said Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi while launching the auction.

He adding winning bidders should try to employ locally as much as possible and take care of the environment in their operations.