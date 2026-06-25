Commercial cooking gas curbs removed as West Asia crisis eases

The government's decision to remove restrictions on commercial LPG supplies marks a rollback of emergency measures introduced at the height of the West Asia conflict. (File Photo)

The government on Thursday removed the restrictions on commercial LPG supplies that were imposed after fuel supplies were hit due to the Iran conflict. The US and Israel attacked Iran in coordinated strikes on February 28, with Tehran responding by shutting the vital Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial to the transit of a fifth of global fuel supply.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it has “removed all sectoral restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and restored supplies to the levels prevailing before the West Asia crisis.”

This move is expected to provide relief to commercial consumers, including restaurants, hotels and small businesses that rely on LPG for daily operations.