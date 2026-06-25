Commercial cooking gas curbs removed as West Asia crisis eases

The government on Thursday removed the restrictions on commercial LPG supplies that were imposed after fuel supplies were hit due to the Iran conflict. The US and Israel attacked Iran in coordinated strikes on February 28, with Tehran responding by shutting the vital Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial to the transit of a fifth of global fuel supply.
In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it has “removed all sectoral restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and restored supplies to the levels prevailing before the West Asia crisis.”
This move is expected to provide relief to commercial consumers, including restaurants, hotels and small businesses that rely on LPG for daily operations.
The government had introduced the emergency measures at the height of the West Asia conflict, issuing an order under the Essential Commodities Act.
No impact on domestic LPG supply
The government said that the enhanced allocation to commercial customers will be implemented while ensuring that the domestic LPG availability remains unaffected and aggregate indigenous LPG production is maintained at not less than 40 TMT per day.
The government has directed oil marketing companies to continue maintaining comprehensive data on commercial and industrial LPG consumers to facilitate efficient planning and supply management. A unified sectoral database will also be maintained across the OMCs to strengthen monitoring and operational coordination.
Government push for PNG
Commercial and bulk consumers that have already shifted to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will continue to remain on PNG. Other eligible LPG consumers with access to the PNG network, or those in the process of shifting to PNG, will be progressively transitioned to PNG in coordination with City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities, the statement added.
The Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has written to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories for ensuring smooth implementation of the revised supply arrangements.
India relies on imports to meet around 60% of its LPG consumption. Of these imports, nearly 90% arrive through the Strait of Hormuz . This means that roughly 54% of India’s total LPG consumption is effectively dependent on shipments transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.