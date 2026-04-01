Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 195.5 amid West Asia conflict

Karnataka fuel shortage rumour sparked panic buying at petrol pumps, but the government has clarified that there is ample supply and no cause for concern.

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, on back of surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict.

A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

Rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.