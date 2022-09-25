scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Commerce and Industry Ministry: On track to attract $100-bn FDI this fiscal

Issuing a statement on the completion of eight years of the Make in India initiative, the ministry said the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows almost doubled since FY15. The FDI has flowed in from 101 countries and into 57 sectors. As many as 31 states and Union territories were the beneficiaries.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Saturday said the country is “on track” to draw FDI of $100 billion in FY23, on the back of economic reforms and greater ease of doing business. This will mark a near 20 per cent increase over the record inflows of $83.6 billion last fiscal.

