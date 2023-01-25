Co-location case: SEBI to appeal against SAT order

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is all set to challenge the order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) quashing its ruling in the NSE co-location scam in the Supreme Court, sources close to the development said.

On Monday, SAT had set aside the market regulator’s Rs 625 crore disgorgement order against the NSE, its ex-CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in the co-location scam.

The tribunal also directed NSE to deposit Rs 100 crore to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) created by the SEBI.

According to sources, the basis for arriving at the reduced amount has not been spelt out by the SAT in the order. SEBI believes that there are many other inconsistencies in the SAT order.

“For example, the SAT has itself observed deficiencies by NSE regarding ‘inequitable distribution in the allocation of IPs’, ‘absence of load balancer’ and ‘failure to monitor frequent connection to the secondary server’, and, ironically, concluded that SEBI’s finding holding NSE responsible for its failure to provide equal, unrestricted and fair access is wholly erroneous,” sources said.

SAT, in the order, pulled up the market regulator, asking, “how SEBI directed NSE to conduct an investigation against itself.”

It said the SEBI should have been proactive and have conducted the investigation seriously.

Sources said this observation of the tribunal is misplaced and exaggerated as there was no delay from the SEBI’s end in conducting examination and taking actions.