Thorium push: Clean Core, Canada’s CNL in pact to produce ANEEL fuel for Canadian heavy water reactors

Clean Core Thorium Energy and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories have signed a landmark 2026 agreement to manufacture ANEEL fuel bundles, a move that could fast-track India’s transition to thorium-based nuclear energy using existing PHWR infrastructure. (File image)

Chicago-based nuclear fuel company Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) have announced an agreement to manufacture demonstration irradiation bundles of ANEEL advanced nuclear fuel. Clean Core’s patented new fuel ANEEL, or Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life, is a thorium-based fuel that blends thorium with a more concentrated type of uranium—HALEU—for pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs). The announcement could be significant for India, given the partnership for ANEEL fuel between state-owned NTPC and CCTE.

Demonstration irradiation (DI) bundles are prototypic ANEEL fuel bundles matching actual reactor fuel bundles designed for interface and irradiation testing. Manufactured by CNL at the Chalk River Laboratories in Canada, these bundles will enable Clean Core to conduct demonstration irradiation which will provide practical, in-reactor data for to support future qualification and potential deployment of ANEEL fuel in CANDU reactors—Canadian-developed PHWRs—and other PHWRs. CNL will lead the development, qualification and manufacturing of the fuel under Canadian Standard Association requirements for manufacturing nuclear fuel.