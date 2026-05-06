Claire Mazumdar set to lead Biocon into its next growth era

Poised to succeed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at the helm of Biocon Ltd, Claire Mazumdar brings a formidable mix of scientific brilliance, global biotech leadership and entrepreneurial success that marks her as a defining force in the next chapter of the Bengaluru-based biotech company’s growth.
Claire who is set to take over the mantle from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as the head of Biocon, is a success story in her own right as the CEO of Boston-based Bicara Therapeutics, a biotech firm incubated with funding from Mazumdar-Shaw and listed on Nasdaq in 2024.
Daughter of Ravi Mazumdar, who is the brother of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Claire, 37, will head Biocon which operates in more than 120 countries, supported by seven manufacturing sites, three R&D sites, 18 offices worldwide, and a workforce of over 9,500 employees.
Mazumdar-Shaw, who is now Chairperson of Biocon, said it’s part of the five-year phased transition plan for the company which has a market capitalisation of Rs 61,700 crore.
Mazumdar-Shaw, whose husband John Shaw died in 2022, has no children.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering from MIT, earned her MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a PhD in cancer biology from Stanford School of Medicine. Her research in tumour immunology and cancer epigenetics has been published in Nature, Cell Stem Cell and Cancer Cell.
Bicara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumours. Bicara has built a platform designed to facilitate the development of bifunctional therapies that precisely target the tumour and deliver a tumour-modulating payload to the tumour site.
Claire who had a chequered career, led business development and corporate strategy at Rheos Medicines, where she supported a major partnership with Roche. As a Senior Associate at Third Rock Ventures, she focused on company formation and supported business development for TRV portfolio companies. She is also a Member of the Board of Directors for Noora Health, a global non-profit which works to improve patient outcomes and strengthen health systems by equipping family caregivers with the skills they need to care for their loved ones.
Corporate observers say that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has selected the right person to succeed her at the Indian biotech firm.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s brother Ravi Mazumdar is also on the board of Biocon. Biocon has commercialized 12 biosimilar products and 30 plus generic formulations globally. It has robust research and development pipeline of 20+ biosimilar assets, as well as GLP-1 peptides and other complex generics. Biocon reported a turnover of Rs 2,242 crore and a net profit of Rs 609 crore for year ended March 2025.