Claire Mazumdar set to lead Biocon into its next growth era

Claire who is set to take over the mantle from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as the head of Biocon. (Photo: LinkedIn/@Claire Mazumdar)

Poised to succeed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at the helm of Biocon Ltd, Claire Mazumdar brings a formidable mix of scientific brilliance, global biotech leadership and entrepreneurial success that marks her as a defining force in the next chapter of the Bengaluru-based biotech company’s growth.

Claire who is set to take over the mantle from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as the head of Biocon, is a success story in her own right as the CEO of Boston-based Bicara Therapeutics, a biotech firm incubated with funding from Mazumdar-Shaw and listed on Nasdaq in 2024.

Daughter of Ravi Mazumdar, who is the brother of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Claire, 37, will head Biocon which operates in more than 120 countries, supported by seven manufacturing sites, three R&D sites, 18 offices worldwide, and a workforce of over 9,500 employees.