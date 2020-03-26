Cipla Chairman: ‘Medicines are essential commodities, but difficult for staff to come due to lockdown’

YK Hamied, Chairman, Cipla YK Hamied, Chairman, Cipla

A watershed moment in the AIDS epidemic was 20 years ago when Cipla started manufacturing and providing a triple cocktail medicine for the virus at roughly $1 a day, a fraction of the existing treatment price at the time. When swine flu broke out, it began manufacturing Antiflu (Oseltamivir) to combat the flu. Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 storm, Anushka Jagtiani caught up with Cipla chairman YK Hamied to find out how the company is preparing:

The PM has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown; what do you think about the decision? What’s your advice to the Indian population?

The lockdown is absolutely essential, but essential services should not suffer. Isolation is the best thing we can do now … First, we have to work on prevention. What are the maximum precautions a person can take? Other than isolation people talk of sanitisation. I accept that. If you are sanitising your hands, why aren’t you sanitising inside your nose and mouth and inside your lungs? In my personal opinion, steam inhalation twice a day is advisable, it doesn’t cost anything, in addition to that gargling once a day … is also good since alcohol kills viruses.

From Cipla’s current arsenal of drugs there are quite a few which can be used to treat COVID-19. There is anecdotal evidence that HIV, malaria and swine flu medicine are effective to some extent?

Firstly, I want to point out that for 80 per cent of those who get the virus, it’s very mild. Those under 20 hardly get it seriously. Of the balance 20 per cent, 15 per cent would be bad cases. For this 15 per cent, I think the drugs that we have such as Antiflu (Oseltamivir), HCQS (Hydroxichloroquine), Azee (Azithromycin), and the AIDS drugs – all of that will certainly help. The balance 5 per cent have pneumonia and serious lung infections, for that we have the Roche drug, Actemra.

Cipla is also working with the Indian government on developing another drug to help fight coronavirus. Can you tell us more about that?

There’s an anti-viral drug called Favipiravir, which has seen some good results in Japan. We have done developmental work in conjunction with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad and we hope to make it available in six to eight months. It’s a difficult synthesis. We have to now scale up the manufacturing, but our factories and offices are right now virtually closed. It’s very difficult to initiate large-scale manufacture.

Even though medicines are coming under essential commodities, it’s difficult to get staff to come as trains and buses are not running. The government must clearly identify what is essential.

At a time like this will you divert most resources to drugs that help fight coronavirus?

Apart from coronavirus, there are many chronic ailments. People need drugs all the time for asthma or diabetes. We can’t just do coronavirus drugs and nothing else. There are limited resources. We owe an obligation to thousands, those who are on our inhalers, nebulisers and other medicines — we can’t deprive others who suffer from other diseases.

Currently, what is Cipla’s inventory like for Antiflu, Hydroxychloroquine and the HIV drugs that are being used to treat coronavirus?

We have kept Antiflu (Oseltamivir) going and have been supplying that quite a lot. Whoever wants it can get it. For Hydroxychloroquine, we are only making the tablets, active substances are made by other companies … And those active ingredients are in short supply for Cipla. If medicines are available today, what the government could do is keep a buffer stock if they can for distribution.

Is Cipla working on repurposing other existing medicines to treat coronavirus? Do you feel the government is being quite proactive in these efforts?

Research is being conducted on repurposing and repositioning existing drugs. Yesterday, the director of Indian labs said they did a test on a drug which is a sweetening agent called stevia — and they found that stevia helps coronavirus. They also did a test on a TB drug. This is what the government of India is doing today through ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), they are running short clinical trials on various drugs. I just got a note that Theobromine (an alkaloid compound slightly similar to Caffeine) and Theophylline (a compound present in small quantities in tea leaves), which are used to treat respiratory diseases, are helpful in treating this virus. We have to conduct our research to see if these can be repurposed.

