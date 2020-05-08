CII offers suggestions to bring labour back to industry

Lakhs of migrant labourers had to walk homes when a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Lakhs of migrant labourers had to walk homes when a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Expansion of coverage of the applicability of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to more workers, addressing the shortage of workers for commencement of businesses, usage of unclaimed funds for wage payments and increase in working hours by four hours across sectors are some of the key recommendations to be made by the industry to the government.

In a meeting of Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, to be held with employers on Friday, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is also going to propose mapping of migrant workers residing in shelter homes or locally near industrial belts for employment in the nearest factories.

“All the stakeholders, including both central and state governments and trade unions, need to work together to get the workers back to industry. State governments and district administrations need to work closely to facilitate the movement of migrants and ensure accommodation, meals and other basic amenities,” the list of recommendations prepared by CII stated.

