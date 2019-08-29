China’s new drug law may open the doors for Indian generic medicines

China’s changed drug law, which removes drugs that are legal in foreign countries but not approved in China from the category of ‘fake medicines’, could open up the possibility of Indian generic drug manufacturers entering the Chinese market.

These drugs can be used by patients in small quantities from December 1, the newly revised drug administration law of the country said. Until now, all foreign generic drugs not approved in China were clubbed under the counterfeit category and were illegal.

The revision was approved and announced at the end of the session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature, on Monday, according to a PTI report. The change in the law is good news for Chinese patients suffering from ailments such as cancer.

India has been demanding that China open its pharmaceutical market to Indian drugs as part of the efforts to lower the $57 billion trade deficit in about $95.5 billion total trade last year.

No major Indian pharmaceutical company managed to establish itself in China in view of the rigid regulations and the costs involved.

Legal foreign drugs, including generic drugs from India, will not be treated as fake medicine in China based on a revised drug administration law that will take effect on December 1, state-run Global Times reported. The latest revision removes drugs that are legal in foreign countries but not approved in China from the category of fake medicines.

It also stated that people who take these drugs without an official approval into China can be granted leniency if the amount of the drug is small.

China figures on the seventeenth position in the list of countries ranked in terms of value of India’s exports of pharma and fine chemicals, even below Nepal. In June, India had called for a “clear roadmap” from China to meet its long-standing demand to open up Chinese pharmaceuticals market for Indian exports as the drug regulators of both the nations held their first ever meeting in Shanghai. India has, for long, been pushing China to open its pharmaceutical market, where the prices for cancer and generic drugs are relatively high. The opening up of the Chinese market for Indian pharma exports was seen as a means to address the yawning trade deficit, which last year according to Chinese figures, crossed $57 billion.

Besides pharmaceuticals, India has been asking China to open up its IT market as well to ensure steady increase of Indian exports.

Officials of India and China have been working to address India’s concerns since last year’s informal Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Following the meeting, China had begun importing rice, sugar and soybean, but the pharma sector has remained a sticking point.