‘Private sector must invest, hire, pay fairly’: Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran

Calling on the private sector to “invest, hire, and compensate fairly”, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday warned that the country’s youth should be willing to pursue trade skills instead of “conventional sources of education” which may not lead to jobs in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at a meeting of industry body ASSOCHAM, Nageswaran said the present was a “period of churn” and what had served India well since Independence may not be “adequate” for the next 25 years. This warrants individuals and households to “raise our game”.

“…youngsters should be willing to be open-minded in pursuing trade skills as opposed to conventional sources of education, which may not find that much of employment traction given what is happening with respect to AI, etc,” the government’s top economist added.