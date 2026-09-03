Charity Commissioner clears Tata Sons share transfer to Naval Tata

The Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has cleared the transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons Private Ltd from Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to Naval H Tata in 1989.

Disposing off a complaint which sought an inquiry into the share transfer, the Charity Commissioner held that given the facts and circumstances of the particular case, no further inquiry under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, is warranted.

The complaint was filed by Vijay Singh, Trustee, NRTT vide email June 10, 2026.

The complaint contended that the 833 shares had, in substance, been diverted from the ownership of a public charitable trust and transferred to Naval Tata, a private individual, adequate consideration or proper authority, and possibly in the absence of the requisite transfer instruments and documentation.

“The Tata Trusts stand vindicated in their assertion that the allegations relating to the transfer of shares were baseless, unsubstantiated and malafide,” Tata Trusts said in a statement. “These were undertaken as part of a wilful, malicious and orchestrated campaign which had, as its sole aim, the objective of discrediting the Tata Trusts- an institution which has, for more than 130 years, served the country and consistently held itself to the highest standards of public trust, accountability and ethical conduct,” the Trusts stated.

Basis detailed findings contained in his order dated September 2, 2026, the Charity Commissioner has closed the complaint received from Vijay Singh.

Meanwhile, another case is pending before the Charity Commissioner, whose order in May has effectively prevented the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from conducting its board proceedings while an inquiry into the composition of its board is pending.

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The Charity Commissioner observed that Vijay Singh not making his email available to the Trust, as pointed out by NRTT in their response, indicates an intention “on his part to suppress this from the other Trustees and the Trust as a whole, Tata Trusts said. “This action on his part has resulted in damaging the reputation and goodwill of the Trust. In that sense, conduct of Vijay Singh was unbecoming of a Trustee of NRTT,” it said.

“The Charity Commissioner also expressed surprise that in the Board meeting dated June 8, 2026, Vijay Singh was a party to the resolution that was passed to represent NRTT’s case before the Charity Commissioner and immediately thereafter, on June 10, he proceeded to file a complaint with the Charity Commissioner demanding an independent inquiry,” Tata Trusts said.

The Charity Commissioner undertook a detailed examination of the issues raised in the complaint, and the response submitted by NRTT thereto, supported by relevant documents, it said. The Charity Commissioner concluded that the sale was necessitated on account of statutory compulsions and the transfer of shares was effected by proper documentation, it said.

On the basis of valuation agreed upon by the Commissioner of wealth tax, appropriate consideration was paid to the Trust, which also earned a profit on the transaction. This profit was duly reflected in the Balance Sheet of the Trust as on March 1989. The shares were transferred with the condition that they won’t be sold to any third party but would always remain in the family of the recipient, and the transfer was made in full compliance with the provisions of the law then in force, Tata Trusts said.

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Tata Sons’ AGM on August 18 was adjourned due to a lack of quorum, as the regulatory freeze imposed on the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts left the Tata holding company unable to secure the shareholder representation required to convene the meeting. Tata Sons AGM will happen only when Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which holds a 23.56 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is able to come out of the restraining order issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

Some of the trustees of the SRTT have individually approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner afresh, seeking partial relief from the ban on board meetings so that the trust can take up urgent business, including matters related to the selection of the next Tata Sons chairman.