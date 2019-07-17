Changes in axle load norms hurt CV sales; factories scale down production

Alongside the overall slowdown in the economy and the NBFC liquidity stress issues, changes made by the government in axle load norms has been a major factor in falling sales of commercial vehicles.

Advertising

Starting Tuesday, Ashok Leyland Ltd closed its manufacturing plant in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, for nine days till July 24 because of weak demand for commercial vehicles in India.

The plant, which can manufacture 1.5 lakh units annually, was closed intermittently for around seven days between June 17 and June 29. Tata Motors is learnt to have decided to close its Pantnagar facility earlier this month for a couple of days for productivity improvement.

Industry officials said that a significant decline in the CV sales has been visible ever since the increased axle load has actually become effective. In June 2019 sales of commercial vehicles (goods carriers) fell 18.65 per cent to 21,512 units from 26,443 units in June 2018.

This comes at a time when the PV segment too has taken a beating and the sales of passenger vehicles in June declined 17.54 per cent.

Advertising

In the quarter ended June 2019, the sale of passenger vehicles declined by 18.42 per cent and it has been the worst quarter for the industry over the last 18 years since Q3 of 2001-02, when sales fell 27 per cent.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), overall commercial vehicles segment registered a decline of 9.53 per cent in April-June 2019 as compared to the same period last year. While the medium & heavy CVs declined 16.60 per cent, that of LCVs declined by 5.06 per cent during the quarter.

According to Gopal Mahadevan, Ashok Leyland Ltd – president of finance & CFO, the challenge for CV makers is to drive profitability even if the axle load norms continue. The industry has been calling for a scrappage policy and other policy support measures to revive the demand.

While the higher axle load norms is hurting sales of goods carriers severely, the sales of passenger carrier CV (which is not impacted by the axle load norms) has witnessed only a marginal decline. In June 2018, the sales of passenger carriers fell 1.06 per cent to 3,913 down from 3955 in June 2018.

Even a Care Ratings report pointed that while price hikes in passenger vehicles and two wheeler segments due to new safety norms starting April 1, 2019, higher insurance costs, higher ownership costs, liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector led to a decline in sales, “increased load carrying capacity for M&HCVs led to high inventories at retail (dealers) level causing slow movement in wholesale movement of vehicles”.

A Crisil report pointed that low finance availability to truckers is hurting MHCV sales. “Prevalent NBFC liquidity crunch has raised CV lending rates 50-150 bps, lower finance availability and lower resale value of trucks (hurting replacement demand),” said the Crisil report.

Crisil, however expects CV sales to grow by around 13 per cent in fiscal 2020 on account of advancement of purchases due to implementation of BS-VI norms. “Implementation of BS-VI norm from April 2020 would raise cost of trucks to the tune of 10-12 per cent … This is expected to lead to an advancement of truck purchases from FY’21 into FY’20,” said the report.