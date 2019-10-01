Changes in Apprenticeship Rules notified; compensation increased

The Centre on Monday announced a commitment of Rs 560 crore to state governments to promote demand-driven, industry-linked skill development at the ground level.

The government has also notified changes in Apprenticeship Rules (1992) with an aim to increase skilled manpower in the country, and raise monetary compensation of apprentices.

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey made the announcement at the Annual National Conference of State Ministers on Monday.

“Skill development is a demand-driven subject and thus it is important that we give more power to the states to ensure quality and market relevant outcome. It is important that we map and strike a balance between the traditional and new age skills, right at the district level and also target a shift from unorganised to the organised market through our Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program,” Pandey said.

The minister further said that states should ensure integration of skills right at the school level so that the youth can decide which skills to hone.

He also observed that the government, both at the central and state levels, should work towards a common standardised assessment system.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship RK Singh said that states should consistently undertake environmental scan for market relevant skills.

As per the notified Apprenticeship (Amendment) Rules, 2019, the hiring limit of apprentices has been raised to 15 per cent of total strength of an establishment, and the minimum stipends have been doubled to between Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,000 per month.

The stipend for graduate apprentices or degree apprentices has been increased to Rs 9,000 per month. For school pass outs, between Class 5th and 9th, the stipend has been increased to Rs 5,000 per month.

The Centre has also lowered the size limit of an establishment with a mandatory obligation to engage apprentices on an optional basis from 40 to 30, and reduced the size-limit of an establishment wanting to engage apprentices from 6 to 4. Pandey said the number of apprenticeships are expected to rise to 2.6 lakh as compared to 60,000 this year till now.