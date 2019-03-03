Chanda Kochhar, Matrix Group’s Nishant Kanodia appear before ED

The Enforcement Directorate Sunday questioned former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and chairman of Matrix Group Nishant Kanodia in Mumbai. The agency is probing a web of alleged irregular transactions involving the bank — when Kochhar was at its helm — NuPower Renewables run by her husband Deepak Kochhar, Kanodia’s firm Firstland Holdings and Videocon promoted by Venugopal Dhoot.

Kanodia is under the ED scanner as Firstland Holdings had invested over Rs 300 crore in NuPower Renewables.

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot had appeared before the ED on Saturday as well for questioning. The ED has also searched their residences in connection with its investigation.

“The searches are still going on. Whatever documents or electronic evidence we gather will be analysed and verified over the next few weeks,” an ED official had told The Indian Express.

The Kochhars and Dhoot have been under regulatory scrutiny since The Indian Express reported the web of transactions on March 29, 2018.

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a CBI complaint filed against the Kochhars, Dhoot and some of their firms. The CBI has alleged “the accused (Chanda Kochhar) sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank”.

The CBI said Chanda Kochhar “dishonestly” abused her official position to disburse this loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics on September 7, 2008, as next day her husband’s firm NuPower received Rs 64 crore from Videocon Industries to acquire its first power plant.