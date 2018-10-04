Download ebook of The Indian Express investigation on Chanda Kochhar conflict of interest

Chanda Kochhar is facing allegations of quid pro quo, non-adherence to the code of conduct and conflict of interest.(Source: Reuters/file photo) Chanda Kochhar is facing allegations of quid pro quo, non-adherence to the code of conduct and conflict of interest.(Source: Reuters/file photo)

ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar quit the bank on October 4 amid allegations of a conflict of interest. The Indian Express on March 29 had first reported that Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot provided crores of rupees to NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), a firm he had set up with Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and two relatives, six months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. He transferred proprietorship of the company to a trust owned by Deepak Kochhar for Rs 9 lakh, six months after he received the loan from ICICI Bank.

HERE IS THE INDIAN EXPRESS INVESTIGATION THAT UNEARTHED THE CONFLICT OF INTEREST.

