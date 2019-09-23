‘Challenge is to see water level does not go down so much that pumping it out becomes very expensive’

While the water crisis is only growing by the day and the government has increased its focus on restoring water bodies and providing water to all, Ranganath N Krishna, MD and CEO, Grundfos Pumps India Pvt Ltd told Sandeep Singh that the challenge was to see that the water level did not go down so much that it became very expensive to pump it out. He also said that solar powered pumps were the solution for states that have scarcity of water and are remotely located. Edited excerpts:

The government has increased its focus on water issues? As water depletion is becoming a big issue, how do you see this?

It is good to see the Centre pushing Jal Shakti Abhiyan and water for all. We are also into water recycling and focus on conserving energy, and water and pumps are the means. The challenge is to see that water level does not go down so much that it becomes very expensive to pump it out. For instance, in Coimbatore and Bengaluru, the bore depth is now 1,200-1,300 feet. Water depletion does impact us and our growth rates will come down if there is no water in certain areas. However, 75 per cent of earth is water and there is enough water in the sea and desalination is something that will pick up.

What needs to be done?

Ground water recharge, restoration of water bodies are the solutions. Agriculture is the most prolific waster of water and is the holy cow that can’t be touched politically. If you don’t touch it, there is an issue. Another holy cow is pricing of water. We don’t pay the municipality enough to even pump the water. These are the issues that need to be sorted out. In the short term, desalination and recharge of rain water should be done. In the medium term, we should focus on what the Jal Shakti Abhiyan is doing— restore the water bodies, restore the overflows, let the overflow of rain water go in a water body, make man made ponds, etc.

Are you looking at desalination business?

We make pumps for desalination of swamps. We don’t want to get into areas where our OEMs are doing the business of making desalination plant. But, wherever they are not doing, for instance in remote areas, we are experimenting solar powered, low power desalination plants. In Sunderbans, we are doing it and delivering drinking water to the population.

Is business growing on water treatment and desalination?

Water treatment, desalination will grow constantly. The more water you pollute, the more water treatment and desalination would come up. The same rate of growth may not be there in off-grid solar operating plants. It is basically for rural and remote areas that you can’t access. It will grow over a period of time because the government certainly wants to provide drinking water to each house through its mission ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

Are you working on this mission?

The Centre has started the Har Ghar Jal now, but over the last 5-6 years we have been working in five states that are in the middle part of India: Chattisgarh, Odisha, MP, Bihar and Maharashtra. We have provided 35,000 solar driven water pumps which have been set up. These states have remotest of villages, water is underground and people have to walk long distances for water. We are working in other states also. The states want solar powered pumps there and we would be working with the government on this.

I think that Jal Shakti Abhiyan will have a greater impact because it will provide source of water. Bureaucrats have been tasked to interact with panchayats and ensure restoration of water bodies in the selected water-starved areas.

How is the solar powered pump demand growing?

Its share in our portfolio is 6 per cent and it is growing at a fast rate. There are two markets in this, one is solar drinking and the other is solar agriculture. We are mostly in solar drinking water because the prices of solar agri pumps have been driven down to such an extent that you can’t put an efficient system there. While we make efficient pumps, in India initial cost is the biggest sales driver and that’s where we lose out. In a lifecycle of a pump, 85 per cent cost is power, 10 per cent is initial cost and 5 per cent is maintenance but in India most people buy a pump because of initial cost and they forget about the power. In India, the government gives free or subsidised power for agriculture, but the average efficiency of an agricultural pump is 17-20 per cent and it is losing money on it. That is the reason the government has come up with solar scheme and is pushing for solar powered pumps. Imagine the power savings when you take 27.5 lakh pumps out of the system (10 lakh diesel and 17 lakh out of grid). In India, the schemes are good but it is the execution where the problem lies.

Do you see yourself benefitting from this?

While we have the ability to deliver reliable solutions, I don’t see us taking a large share of solar powered pumps. There will always be somebody lower on price. We don’t use lower quality material. We will limit ourselves on solar pumps as I don’t want to lose money. We have decided globally that we will do it in India, but do 15-20K pumps every year.