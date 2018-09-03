Centre’s tariff hiking spree fails to contain rising imports

Despite duties on about 80% China steel products, imports up 8 per cent YoY till March. (Representational) Despite duties on about 80% China steel products, imports up 8 per cent YoY till March. (Representational)

An across-the-board tariff hiking spree by the NDA government — covering over 400 items ranging from apples and almonds to cell phone parts and solar panels during the last 24 months — comes in the backdrop of the sobering realisation that pointed interventions such as anti-dumping duties have largely failed in achieving results.

Complaints are mounting from the domestic steel industry that the Chinese non-alloy steel is being imported in the country by wrongly declaring it as alloy steel, which otherwise, is value-added and expensive steel, both in terms of usage and price. Though nearly 75-80 per cent of Chinese steel products are covered under anti-dumping duty, yet the import of such steel products have increased by 8 per cent in the 12 months to March 2018, indicating the ineffectiveness of anti-dumping measures.

The complaints by the steel industry, which has been included as a submission before the parliamentary standing committee on commerce, cite the non-review of the anti-dumping duty in the backdrop of the fact that the raw material prices have gone up multiple times over the last 24 months. Even as the cost of domestic steel production, based on which the anti-dumping duty reference price mechanisms have been formulated, are now completely different, nothing has been done to revise or rationalise the anti-dumping duty imposed for some time now, the industry has petitioned.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in the Department of Commerce — entrusted with using trade remedial methods under relevant framework of WTO arrangements — has initiated 888 investigations against imports from various countries so far, mainly pertaining to China, the EU, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the US, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia. While steel and other metals are a major component of India’s anti-dumping action against China, the biggest product category in terms of cases is the chemical and petrochemicals sector, where 41 cases of anti-dumping duties is currently in force, according to government data.

Apart from steel, in case of the solar power sector, industry has been alleging increased imports of solar cells. An application dated November 28, 2017 was filed before the Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) on December 5, 2017 under Rule 5 of the Customs Tariff (Identification and Assessment of Safeguard Duty) Rules, 1997 by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) on behalf of five Indian producers — Mundra Solar PV Limited, Indosolar Limited, Jupiter Solar Power Limited, Websol Energy Systems Limited and Helios Photo Voltaic Limited — seeking imposition of safeguard duty on imports of solar cells. The DGTR, after completing the investigation, came to the conclusion that increased imports of solar cells, whether or not assembled in modules or panels into India, have caused “serious injury” and also “threaten to cause serious injury” to the domestic producers in India. The DGTR recommended imposition of safeguard duty on imports of solar cells for two years vide final findings dated July 16, 2018. Imports from developing nations other than China and Malaysia were exempted from the Safeguard Duty up to certain limits.

In the case of steel, an official from the Department Commerce and Industry asserted that there has been no such surge in imports of products from China and that the DGAD, from time to time, receives applications from domestic producers for imposition of anti-dumping duty on various products. “After detailed investigations, preliminary and final findings are issued by DGAD based on which, Department of Revenue imposes provisional or definitive anti-dumping duties.

