Centre to provide Rs 5,559 crore funding to Northeast gas grid

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide Rs 5,559-crore viability gap funding (VGF)/capital grant for the North East Gas Grid project, which aims to connect all the eight states of the Northeast with a 1,656-km network of natural gas pipeline for Rs 9,265 crore.

The VGF amount is 60 per cent of estimated project cost and will not be linked to project cost escalation. It is being executed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

It is only the second instance of the government directly funding a gas pipeline. “About 20 per cent of India’s natural gas production comes from the Northeast. Of about 75 million standard cubic meters per day of gas output, 15 mmscmd come from Northeast,” Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. “Currently, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have established gas production potential while there are possibilities for the same in Nagaland and Manipur.”

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also decided that a committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Development of North East Region, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Department of Fertilizers, will periodically review the progress in implementation of the project.

The grid will connect the eight states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The capital grant will provide natural gas supplies to various types of consumers like industrial, PNG(domestic), CNG (transport) and others. The government’s aim through this project is to substitute liquid fuels like kerosene and firewood traditionally prevalent in the region.

“Availability of natural gas across the region is expected to boost industrial growth without impacting the environment and would offer better quality of life to the people in general due to use of cleaner and green fuel,” a government statement said.

