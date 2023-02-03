scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Centre reviews Adani Group financial statements: Report

Adani Group has denied allegations by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, saying it has "no basis".

Adani Group is battling a stock market rout which was triggered by the Hindenburg report on Jan. 24 and this week scrapped a $2.5 billion share sale. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Listen to this article
Centre reviews Adani Group financial statements: Report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started a preliminary review of Adani Group‘s financial statements and other regulatory submissions made over the years, two senior government officials told Reuters on Friday.

Adani Group has denied allegations by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, saying it has “no basis” and is due to an ignorance of Indian law. The Indian conglomerate has also said it has always made necessary regulatory disclosures.

Must Read |Adani stock rout: RBI allays concerns, says banking sector resilient and stable

Adani Group is battling a stock market rout which was triggered by the Hindenburg report on Jan. 24 and this week scrapped a $2.5 billion share sale.

The ministry’s review marks the latest scrutiny of the Adani Group, but a first by the federal government in New Delhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

The Indian markets regulator is already investigating the matter, including the crash in the company’s shares, any irregularities in the now-shelved share sale and any possible price manipulation, Reuters reported this week.

The new ministry inspection process was initiated on Thursday, one of the government sources said, saying it was under “Section 206” of India’s Companies Act under which the government reviews financial documents submitted over the years, such as balance sheets, books of accounts or ledgers.

Explained |S&P Dow Jones Indices will remove Adani Enterprises from its sustainability indices. What does this mean?

“An inquiry has been initiated by (the) Director General of Corporate Affairs. The ministry has been closely monitoring the situation and will take appropriate measures in time,” the first senior government official, who has direct knowledge of the proceedings, told Reuters.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The ministry of corporate affairs, as well as the Director General’s office, did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

A second government source confirmed the process had been initiated and will include looking into corporate governance practices of the company, but declined to elaborate.

The government officials declined to be named, due to confidential nature of the process.

Advertisement

The Section 206 legal provision under companies law also empowers India’s federal government to seek more documents from a company if it deems this necessary, such as minutes of meetings or board resolutions, two other sources familiar with the process said.

Both houses of India’s parliament were adjourned on Friday amid chaotic scenes as some lawmakers demanded an inquiry following the meltdown of shares in Adani Group companies, which some fear could spark wider financial turmoil.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:03 IST
Next Story

PU protest continues strong, senate members lend support

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close