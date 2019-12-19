Centre offers 8.5 LMT of various pulses to states

The government’s move comes at a time when the prices of food items, especially onions and pulses, have gone up in recent months. The government’s move comes at a time when the prices of food items, especially onions and pulses, have gone up in recent months.

To check the rising prices of the pulses, the Centre has offered 8.5 lakh metric tons (LMT) of tur, urad, chana, moong and masoor to state governments, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. “The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) that maintains buffer stock of Pulses for the Union Government under the Price Stabilisation Mechanism has offered approximately 8.5 Lakh Metric Ton of Pulses to State Governments at average market rates” it said on Wednesday.

“The purpose is to ensure an increased overall availability of pulses in the market across India and also to ensure that prices remain stable”, the statement read.

The quantity of pulses offered to states includes tur (3.2 LMT), urad (2 LMT), chana (1.2 LMT), moong (1.5 LMT) and masoor (57,000 metric ton). “All states should arrange for the delivery of pulses according to their needs”, tweeted, Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The government’s move comes at a time when the prices of food items, especially onions and pulses, have gone up in recent months.

Data available on DoCA portal shows that daily retail price of the tur (arhar dal) reached at Rs 97 per kg in Delhi on Wednesday, while it was Rs 105 per kg for urad dal and Rs 101 per kg for moong dal. There has been a 20 per cent increase in the retail price of urad dal in Delhi since May 30, the day NDA-II came to power. Similarly, the retail price of moong Dal has gone up by 12 per cent during the same period.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App