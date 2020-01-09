Centre must ensure compulsory re-grassing after mining: Supreme Court

The mine owners must ensure re-grassing in the mining and any other area that has been disturbed due to the mining. The mine owners must ensure re-grassing in the mining and any other area that has been disturbed due to the mining.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to impose a condition in the mining leases and environmental clearance for mines which shall ensure that once the mining operations cease, the mine owners must ensure re-grassing in the mining and any other area that has been disturbed due to the mining.

The land must be restored to a condition that shall ensure the growth of fodder, flora, and fauna, a three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice S A Bobde, said.

“The Union of India may devise appropriate methods for ensuring compliance of this condition after the mining activity is over at the cost of the mining lease holders,” the three-judge Bench said in its order.

