Centre issues notice to Meta on Instagram ads linked to child sexual abuse

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to Meta-owned Instagram, directing the social media platform to disable all advertisements and content promoting and facilitating access to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The government has also asked Meta to provide a detailed explanation, within a week, on why and how the platform had allowed users to post paid advertisements containing such material.

The notice was sent Saturday evening after BBC reported that Instagram was allowing paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material in India.

“The government has issued a stern notice to Meta on the issue. MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSAM, and sought a detailed explanation within seven days,” a senior government official said.