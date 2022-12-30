scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Centre hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

NSC will yield a 7 per cent interest rate from January 1, compared to 6.8 per cent at present.

The interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi has not been changed.(Representational)
Centre hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate
The Central government on Friday hiked the interest rates on small deposits — including post office term deposits, National Savings Certificate (NSC) and senior citizen savings scheme — by up to 1.1 percentage points from January 1, in line with firming interest rates in the economy.

However, the interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi has not been changed.

NSC will yield a 7 per cent interest rate from January 1, compared to 6.8 per cent at present. Similarly, the senior citizen savings scheme will give 8 per cent interest against 7.6 per cent currently.

Interest rates on Post office term deposit schemes of duration 1 to 5 years will rise by up to 1.1 percentage points.

The monthly income scheme too will yield 7.1 per cent interest, up from 6.7 per cent.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 20:19 IST
