‘Time has come for AI regulation’, says Vaishnaw; govt to release consultation paper

Centre to release draft AI regulations, invite comments within a month, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
2 min readUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 03:26 PM IST
Centre to release draft AI regulations, invite comments within a month, says IT Minister Ashwini VaishnawCentre to release draft AI regulations, invite comments within a month, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
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Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre will release a consultation paper on AI regulations within a month and will invite comments. The paper focussing on key aspects such as AI safety, deepfakes, and a human-first approach, will form the base for AI regulations, he said.

“I’ll request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That’s the most important point: safety related to AI use,” Vaishnaw said. He made the remarks at an event on the release of the World Development Report. While mentioning that the quality of deepfakes is improving every day, Vaishnaw termed deepfakes a “nuisance which can cause huge problems in society”.

“People believe them, and it sets a totally wrong precedent. It sets a totally wrong narrative, and people get lured into doing wrong things and believing wrong things,” he said. “Humanity has to be the most important part of change that has happened,” he said.

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Vaishnaw said the government has always maintained that AI and other technologies cannot be regulated by law alone. “We have to bring a techno-legal solution,” the minister said, adding that stakeholders must be brought on board.

Vaishnaw clarified that the industry must shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. “The industry has to take the primary responsibility,” he said, listing out issues such as cybersecurity, safety, user harm, psychological disorders and deepfakes.

“So we’ll come out with that paper in a month’s time from now, and based on that we’ll go forward with the regulation,” Vaishnaw said.

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Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
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Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

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