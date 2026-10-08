‘Time has come for AI regulation’, says Vaishnaw; govt to release consultation paper

Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre will release a consultation paper on AI regulations within a month and will invite comments. The paper focussing on key aspects such as AI safety, deepfakes, and a human-first approach, will form the base for AI regulations, he said.

“I’ll request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That’s the most important point: safety related to AI use,” Vaishnaw said. He made the remarks at an event on the release of the World Development Report. While mentioning that the quality of deepfakes is improving every day, Vaishnaw termed deepfakes a “nuisance which can cause huge problems in society”.