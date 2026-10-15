Centre to keep pushing disinvestments despite meeting target after IDBI Bank deal

As part of the disinvestment, the government is putting up 30.48% of IDBI Bank on the block, while Life Insurance Corporation of India is going to sell 30.24%

The government will continue pushing hard to sell stakes in public sector companies despite having met its target for the 2026-27 fiscal year following the Cabinet’s approval to the ‘strategic restructuring’ of IDBI Bank.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs announced Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings, backed by Indian-Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, as the buyer of 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank for Rs 52,878 crore. Once the deal is completed – which is expected to happen by the end of the fiscal – the Centre will meet its full-year disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore.

As part of the disinvestment, the government is putting up 30.48% of IDBI Bank on the block, while Life Insurance Corporation of India is going to sell 30.24%. As such, the total proceeds of Rs 52,878 crore will be split almost evenly between the two. As per latest data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the Centre has so far raised Rs 55,757 crore via disinvestments.