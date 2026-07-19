Centre defers domestic solar cell sourcing mandate till December 31

One-and-a-half month after implementing mandatory domestic cell sourcing mandates for all domestic, commercial and industrial solar projects, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Saturday exempted these projects from the mandatory cell sourcing requirement till December 31.

In a memorandum, the ministry said the decision has been taken after detailed deliberations with various stakeholders of the solar industry to ensure a smooth transition to mandatory domestic cell sourcing mandate. India has a large solar module manufacturing base, nearly 200 gigawatts (GW) per annum.

But the manufacturing capacity of cells, the primary constituents of these modules, is far lower at around 30 GW. This means much of the module manufacturing capacity has been built upon imported cells.