E100 green light: Centre clears nearly pure ethanol fuel for some vehicles

The Centre has paved the way for “flex fuel” vehicles to run on up to E100, nearly pure ethanol as the Road Transport Ministry notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules on Monday.
E100 fuel permits vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol. A senior road transport ministry official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that fuel beyond E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) and up to E100 is intended only for vehicles designed and certified to use it and will not be applicable for other vehicles. Notably, vehicles that use E20 or normal fuel cannot use E85 or E100 fuel.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has altered certain vehicle classification thresholds, fuel specifications, and technical references used in emission-related tables and testing provisions. Apart from that, the government has raised the vehicle weight limit to 3,500 kg from the previous threshold of 3,000 kg for light petrol and diesel vehicles affected by these changes.
It should be noted that the Centre has been pushing for ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to limit dependence on crude oil, which is one of the key contributors to its current account deficit. E20 fuel containing 20% ethanol and 80% petrol was already rolled out in the country.
Earlier, in June this year, Maruti Suzuki India had kicked off India’s first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, bringing in Wagon R Flex Fuel capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends from E20 to E100.
Flex-fuel vehicles are able to run on higher ethanol blends such as E85 (85 per cent ethanol, 15 per cent petrol) and E100 (near 100 per cent ethanol), whereas common petrol vehicles are only permitted for lower ethanol concentrations.
Amid the policymakers push for E100, major automakers including Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors, and Hyundai Motor Company, are developing flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market.
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The ongoing West Asia conflict has left many nations including India, vulnerable to the energy crisis and flex-fuel vehicles seemed to be the alternative.
Giving boost to higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels usage, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had put forth amendments to vehicle emission rules. The amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, were aimed at providing for wider use of fuels such as E85 and E100, as well as B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.
With PTI inputs