Centre cancels 5,000 MT order as states shun imported onions

Union government has cancelled a shipment of over 5,000 metric tonnes of onions as States have not shown the willingness to take the supply of the kitchen staple. Union government has cancelled a shipment of over 5,000 metric tonnes of onions as States have not shown the willingness to take the supply of the kitchen staple.

Concerned about the disposal of imported onions, the Union government has cancelled a shipment of over 5,000 metric tonnes of onions as States have not shown the willingness to take the supply of the kitchen staple.

“So far, we have contracted 36,000 metric tonnes of onions, of which 18,300 metric tonnes have reached and after much persuasion, states have taken only 2,000 metric tonnes of onions. We are worried about disposal of imported onions because it’s a perishable commodity”, said Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, if a person goes to court and says that imported onion is rotting, who will be responsible”, Paswan asked.

Paswan added a group of ministers, chaired by the Home Minister, had asked States to take the imported onions, but the States are not showing willingness to take them.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App