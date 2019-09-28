Centre asks ministries, departments to push capital expenditure on time

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with 21 ministries to push the planned capital expenditure, or capex, on time and to ensure that government departments clear their outstanding dues to suppliers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Centre also asked the ministries and departments to provide detailed capex plans for the next four quarters. Furthermore, the government expects the entire capex programme to be spent as outlined in the Budget 2019-20.

Briefing reporters after Friday’s meeting, Sitharaman said she is “gearing the government machinery” to meet payments on time and to push spending on asset creation. The government is also making tax refunds for Goods and Services Tax (GST) to clear all dues and nearly 90 per cent of the refunds have been credited to the taxpayers, she added.

Explained Clearance of dues aimed at injecting liquidity into system To address the slowdown in economy growth, the Finance Ministry has taken a series of measures including sharp reduction in corporate tax rates, upfront capital infusion into public sector banks and push to the ministries to meet planned capital expenditure on time. The government’s move to nudge ministries and departments to clear outstanding dues of vendors and MSMEs will inject liquidity in the system.

To another query, Sitharaman said she has not written to the Finance Commission to reduce devolution of federal taxes to states

Expenditure Secretary GC Murmu said the government has cleared almost Rs 40,000 crore out of total dues of Rs 60,000 crore in recent weeks. And the remaining amount, which is not involved in litigation, will be cleared by the first week of October, he said. “The idea (of the meeting) is to ensure that the entire capital expenditure is met on time. This will pumps liquidity into the system,” he said, adding that the government will be spending nearly Rs 3.38 lakh crore from gross budgetary support (GBS).

The total capital expenditure from all sources, including GBS, extra budgetary resources and other heads will be around Rs 10.82 lakh crore.

Murmu said that in the next two quarters, almost all capital expenditure will be made as per the timeline. He also said that most infrastructure ministries have reached 50 per cent of their capex target for the current fiscal.

The Finance Minister will hold a meeting with heads of central public sector enterprises on Friday to review their capex plans. To a query on how the Centre will meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP by March 2020, Sitharaman said the government’s focus right now is to ensure that capital expenditure goes on as planned and she will at a later stage reconcile the position with respect to fiscal deficit.

Analysts noted that the Rs 1.45 lakh crore-worth of yearly stimulus in the form of tax cuts could make the government’s task of managing fiscal deficit reduction target more challenging.

One way the government could manage to keep fiscal deficit at target level of 3.3 per cent of the GDP by March 2020 is through aggressive asset sales.

The government is already planning to sell stakes in some companies to below 51 per cent. Sale of significant stake in companies in energy sector — such as BPCL, Container Corporation of India Ltd and Coal India — could generate resources enough to cover this year’s shortfall on tax revenues

To ensure that payments are made on time, the Expenditure Secretary said that the Finance Ministry is preparing a mechanism by which payments will happen automatically without push from the officers and this will become fully operational in few months.