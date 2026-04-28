Cement and cars coming in, apple baskets going out: Freight supplies hit high gear on Kashmir’s rail link

On April 22, milk became the latest commodity to be transported to Anantnag over the railway link to the Valley opened in July last year, arriving from Linch Railway Station in Ahmedabad Division.

Data shows that between August 2025 and March 2026, during the time Kashmir has been part of the Railway network, cement accounted for the largest inbound freight into Kashmir, and apples the largest commodity transported out. Apart from that, cars, foodgrains, and even military consignments have been transported on rakes.

Freight operations began modestly, with 13 rakes in August 2025 and 20 in September, but rose sharply to 46 rakes — the highest — in October, largely driven by construction activity, with 41 rakes of cement entering the Valley that month.